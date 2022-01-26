Kroger® S/M Unisex Overnight Incontinence Underwear Perspective: front
Kroger® S/M Unisex Overnight Incontinence Underwear Perspective: back
Kroger® S/M Unisex Overnight Incontinence Underwear Perspective: top
Kroger® S/M Unisex Overnight Incontinence Underwear Perspective: bottom
Kroger® S/M Unisex Overnight Incontinence Underwear

16 ctUPC: 0004126038240
Located in AISLE 19

Product Details

Just like underwear! Comfortable and easy to use. More discreet protection with a thinner Dri-Lock™ absorbent core that quickly locks away wetness and odor. Comfort enhanced fit features shape and leg openings designed to feel more like underwear. Soft, breathable material that stays cool and comfortable next to your skin. Wide, super absorbent gel core gives you concentrated protection where it's needed most. Flexible gathers and inner leak shields offer a snug, secure fit to prevent side leakage.

  • Small/Medium
  • Waist: 28 - 40 inches
  • Weight: 115 - 190 lbs