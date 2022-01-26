Just like underwear! Comfortable and easy to use. More discreet protection with a thinner Dri-Lock™ absorbent core that quickly locks away wetness and odor. Comfort enhanced fit features shape and leg openings designed to feel more like underwear. Soft, breathable material that stays cool and comfortable next to your skin. Wide, super absorbent gel core gives you concentrated protection where it's needed most. Flexible gathers and inner leak shields offer a snug, secure fit to prevent side leakage.

Small/Medium

Waist: 28 - 40 inches

Weight: 115 - 190 lbs