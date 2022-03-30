Kroger® Sausage Egg & Cheese Biscuit
Product Details
Enjoying a delicious breakfast has never been easier. Our simple and scrumptious classic egg sandwiches are ready in no time so you can start your day the right way! Just heat, eat, and your morning's complete!
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Biscuit: Unbleached Enriched Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Water, Palm Oil, Contains 2% or Less of: Leavening (Sodium Bicarbonate, Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Sodium Aluminum Phosphate), Sugar, Corn Sugar, Whey, Buttermilk, Soybean Oil, Sodium Caseinate, Datem, Natural and Artificial Flavor, Guar Gum, Sorbic Acid. Pork Sausage Patty: Pork, Water, Contains 2% or Less of: Salt, Sugar, Sodium Phosphate, Spice, Dextrose, Flavoring, BHA, Propyl Gallate, Citric Acid, Caramel Color. Egg Patty: Whole Eggs, Water, Dry Whole Milk, Soybean Oil, Salt, Xanthan Gum, Citric Acid. Pasteurized Process American Cheese: Cultured Milk and Skim Milk, Cream, Sodium Citrate, Salt, Paprika and Annatto (For Color), Sodium Phosphate, Acetic Acid, Enzymes, Sorbic Acid (Preservative), Sunflower Lecithin (Anti-sticking Agent).
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
