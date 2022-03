Ingredients

PORK AND CHICKEN SAUSAGE LINK (PORK, MECHANICALLY SEPARATED CHICKEN, SUGAR, WATER, SALT, CONTAINS 2% OR LESS OF: DEXTROSE, MAPLE SYRUP, CALCIUM LACTATE, SPICES, SODIUM PHOSPHATES, CORN SYRUP SOLIDS, MAPLE FLAVOR, CARAMEL COLOR, CITRIC ACID. CASING MADE FROM CALCIUM ALGINATE.), BATTER (WHEAT FLOUR (BLEACHED), SUGAR, SOYBEAN OIL, SOY FLOUR, LEAVENING (SODIUM ACID PYROPHOSPHATE, SODIUM BICARBONATE), EGGS, DEXTROSE, SALT, ARTIFICIAL FLAVOR, NONFAT DRY MILK), WATER, COOKED IN VEGETABLE OIL (CONTAINS ONE OR MORE OF: CORN OIL, COTTONSEED OIL, SOYBEAN OIL).

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

