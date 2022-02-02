Hover to Zoom
Kroger® Seasoned Hash Brown Shredded Potato Patties
22.5 ozUPC: 0001111005158
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1patty (63 g)
Amount per serving
Calories130
% Daily value*
Total Fat9g11.54%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat4g
Monounsaturated Fat4g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium280mg12.17%
Total Carbohydrate11g4%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar0g
Protein1g
Calcium10mg0%
Iron0.2mg2%
Potassium170mg4%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Potatoes, Vegetable Oil (Contains One or More of the Following Oils: Canola, Soybean, Cottonseed, Sunflower, Corn). Contains 2% or Less of: Dextrose, Natural Flavor, Salt, Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate (To Promote Color Retention).
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
