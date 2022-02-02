Kroger® Seasoned Waffle Fries Perspective: front
Kroger® Seasoned Waffle Fries Perspective: back
Kroger® Seasoned Waffle Fries Perspective: left
Kroger® Seasoned Waffle Fries Perspective: right
Kroger® Seasoned Waffle Fries

24 ozUPC: 0001111005604
Product Details

Enjoy savory potato taste with these delicious seasoned waffle-cut french fries made from 100% real potatoes!

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size3oz (85 g)
Amount per serving
Calories160
% Daily value*
Total Fat10g12.82%
Saturated Fat1.5g7.5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat4g
Monounsaturated Fat4g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium210mg9.13%
Total Carbohydrate19g6.91%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar1g
Protein2g
Calcium10mg0%
Iron0.5mg2%
Potassium240mg6%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Potatoes, Vegetable Oil (Contains One or More of the Following Oils: Canola, Soybean, Cottonseed, Sunflower, Corn), Bleached Enriched Wheat Flour (Bleached Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamiine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid). Contains 2% or Less of: Corn Meal, Dried Yeast, Garlic Powder, Salt, Leavening (Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate (To Promote Color Retention), Spiceds, Tapioca Starch.

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More