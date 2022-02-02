Ingredients

Potatoes, Vegetable Oil (Contains One or More of the Following Oils: Canola, Soybean, Cottonseed, Sunflower, Corn), Bleached Enriched Wheat Flour (Bleached Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamiine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid). Contains 2% or Less of: Corn Meal, Dried Yeast, Garlic Powder, Salt, Leavening (Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate (To Promote Color Retention), Spiceds, Tapioca Starch.

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible