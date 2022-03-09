Ingredients

: Crust : Wheat Flour , Water , Soybean Oil , Dextrose , Yeast , Salt , Leavening ( Starch , Sodium Aluminum Phosphate , Sodium Bicarbonate ) , Yellow Corn Meal , Dough Conditioner ( L-Cysteine ) . Toppings : Sauce ( Water , Tomato Paste , Soybean Oil , Seasoning [ Salt , Spices , Garlic Powder , Soybean Oil , Silicon Dioxide { Anti-Caking } ] ) , Low Moisture Part-skim Mozzarella Cheese ( Pasteurized Part-skim Milk , Cheese Cultures , Salt , Enzymes ) , Cooked Italian Style Pizza Topping ( Sausage [ Pork , Mechanically Separated Chicken , Spices , Salt , Water , Sugar , Paprika , Flavorings , Sodium Phosphates ] , Water , Textured Vegetable Protein [ Soy Flour , Soy Protein Concentrate , Caramel Color ] ) , Pepperoni Made with Pork , Chicken and Beef ( Pork , Mechanically Separated Chicken , Beef , Salt , Spices , Dextrose , Lactic Acid Starter Culture , Oleoresin of Paprika , Sodium Ascorbate , Flavoring , Sodium Nitrite , BHA , BHT , Citric Acid ) , Peppers , Onions , Black Olives ( Ripe Olives , Salt , Ferrous Gluconate [ to Stabilize Color ] ) .

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More