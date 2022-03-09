Kroger® Self-Rising Crust Supreme Pizza
Product Details
Flavor that rises to any occasion! We start with a self-rising recipe that delivers a robust, soft and doughy crust with just the right amount from fresh-from-the-oven crispness. Next, we load on your favorite toppings starting with a rich, flavorful sauce and savory cheese. It's a mouthful of satisfying flavor in every delicious bite!
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
: Crust : Wheat Flour , Water , Soybean Oil , Dextrose , Yeast , Salt , Leavening ( Starch , Sodium Aluminum Phosphate , Sodium Bicarbonate ) , Yellow Corn Meal , Dough Conditioner ( L-Cysteine ) . Toppings : Sauce ( Water , Tomato Paste , Soybean Oil , Seasoning [ Salt , Spices , Garlic Powder , Soybean Oil , Silicon Dioxide { Anti-Caking } ] ) , Low Moisture Part-skim Mozzarella Cheese ( Pasteurized Part-skim Milk , Cheese Cultures , Salt , Enzymes ) , Cooked Italian Style Pizza Topping ( Sausage [ Pork , Mechanically Separated Chicken , Spices , Salt , Water , Sugar , Paprika , Flavorings , Sodium Phosphates ] , Water , Textured Vegetable Protein [ Soy Flour , Soy Protein Concentrate , Caramel Color ] ) , Pepperoni Made with Pork , Chicken and Beef ( Pork , Mechanically Separated Chicken , Beef , Salt , Spices , Dextrose , Lactic Acid Starter Culture , Oleoresin of Paprika , Sodium Ascorbate , Flavoring , Sodium Nitrite , BHA , BHT , Citric Acid ) , Peppers , Onions , Black Olives ( Ripe Olives , Salt , Ferrous Gluconate [ to Stabilize Color ] ) .
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
