Nutrition Facts

servings per container

Serving size 3oz (85 g)

Amount per serving

Calories 72

% Daily value*

Total Fat 0.43g 0.55% Saturated Fat 0.09g 0.45% Trans Fat 0.003g Polyunsaturated Fat 0.129g Monounsaturated Fat 0.073g

Cholesterol 137mg 45.67%

Sodium 101mg 4.39%

Total Carbohydrate 0g 0%

Protein 17g

Calcium 54mg 4%

Copper 0.33mg 35%

Iron 0.44mg 2%

Magnesium 30mg 8%

Manganese 0.03mg 2%

Phosphorus 182mg 15%

Potassium 224mg 4%

Zinc 1.1mg 10%