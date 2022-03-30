Hover to Zoom
Kroger® Shell-On Easy Peel Extra Large Raw Frozen Shrimp
16 ozUPC: 0001111096602
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size3oz (85 g)
Amount per serving
Calories72
% Daily value*
Total Fat0.43g0.55%
Saturated Fat0.09g0.45%
Trans Fat0.003g
Polyunsaturated Fat0.129g
Monounsaturated Fat0.073g
Cholesterol137mg45.67%
Sodium101mg4.39%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Protein17g
Calcium54mg4%
Copper0.33mg35%
Iron0.44mg2%
Magnesium30mg8%
Manganese0.03mg2%
Phosphorus182mg15%
Potassium224mg4%
Zinc1.1mg10%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Shrimp
Allergen Info
Contains Shellfish.
Disclaimer
