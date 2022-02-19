Nutrition Facts

servings per container

Serving size 4oz (112 g)

Amount per serving

Calories 80

% Daily value*

Total Fat 1g 1.28% Saturated Fat 0g 0% Trans Fat 0g

Cholesterol 145mg 48.33%

Sodium 490mg 21.3%

Total Carbohydrate 1g 0.36% Dietary Fiber 0g 0% Sugar 0g

Protein 15g

Calcium 61mg 4%

Iron 0.24mg 2%

Vitamin D 0.1Number of International Units 0%