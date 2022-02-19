Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.
Kroger® Shell-On Easy Peel Medium Raw Frozen Shrimp
16 ozUPC: 0001111096605
Purchase Options
Located in Seafood
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size4oz (112 g)
Amount per serving
Calories80
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g1.28%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol145mg48.33%
Sodium490mg21.3%
Total Carbohydrate1g0.36%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein15g
Calcium61mg4%
Iron0.24mg2%
Vitamin D0.1Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Shrimp, Salt, Sodium Trupolyphosphate (To Retain Moisture).
Allergen Info
Contains Shellfish.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More