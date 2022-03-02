Hover to Zoom
Kroger® Shredded Green Leaf Lettuce
4.5 ozUPC: 0001111006106
Purchase Options
Located in PRODUCE
Product Details
There is something to be said for patience and tradition. From the seeds to the sower, from the harvest to your home, you can be certain that only the finest ingredients will become Kroger Brand Produce. Greens grown right, the old-fashioned way, for quality and freshness you can taste.
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories25
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Total Carbohydrate4g1%
Protein2g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Green Leaf Lettuce .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
