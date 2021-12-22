Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.
Kroger® Single Cut Red Leaf Lettuce
7 ozUPC: 0001111018166
Purchase Options
Located in PRODUCE
Product Details
There is something to be said for patience and tradition. From the seeds to the sower, from the harvest to your home, you can be certain that only the finest vegetables will become Kroger Brand produce. Our vegetables are fresh and convenient—pre-washed and ready to eat. Enjoy!
Nutritional Information
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1cup (raw) (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories4.5
% Daily value*
Total Fat0.06g0.08%
Saturated Fat0.01g0.05%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0.02g
Monounsaturated Fat0.001g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium7mg0.3%
Total Carbohydrate0.63g0.23%
Dietary Fiber0.25g0.89%
Sugar0.134g
Protein0.37g
Calcium9.24mg0%
Copper0.008mg0%
Iron0.34mg2%
Magnesium3.36mg0%
Manganese0.06mg2%
Niacin0.09mg0%
Phosphorus7.84mg0%
Potassium52mg2%
Riboflavin0.02mg2%
Thiamin0.02mg2%
Vitamin A2098Number of International Units230%
Vitamin C1mg2%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin E0.063Number of International Units0%
Vitamin K39mcg35%
Zinc0.056mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Red Leaf Lettuce
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More