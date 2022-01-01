Nutrition Facts

servings per container

Serving size 0.333cup (85 g)

Amount per serving

Calories 70

% Daily value*

Total Fat 0.5g 0.64% Saturated Fat 0g 0% Trans Fat 0g

Cholesterol 40mg 13.33%

Sodium 220mg 9.57%

Total Carbohydrate 0g 0% Dietary Fiber 0g 0% Sugar 0g

Protein 16g

Calcium 0mg 0%

Iron 0.36mg 2%

Potassium 188mg 4%

Vitamin D 4mcg 20%