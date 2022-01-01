Hover to Zoom
Kroger® Skinless & Boneless Pink Salmon in Water
6 ozUPC: 0001111083300
Product Details
- Kosher
- Non BPA Liner
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.333cup (85 g)
Amount per serving
Calories70
% Daily value*
Total Fat0.5g0.64%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol40mg13.33%
Sodium220mg9.57%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein16g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0.36mg2%
Potassium188mg4%
Vitamin D4mcg20%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Pink Salmon, Water, Salt
Allergen Info
Contains Fish and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
