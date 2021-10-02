Hover to Zoom
Kroger® Slivered Almonds
2.25 ozUPC: 0001111074505
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 9
Product Details
- Kosher
- Contains About 1/2 Cup
- About 2 Servings
Nutritional Information
Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
2.0 About servings per container
Serving size1/4 cup (30g)
Amount per serving
Calories170
% Daily value*
Total Fat13g17%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate6g2%
Dietary Fiber3g10%
Sugar1g
Protein7g
Calcium70mg4%
Iron1mg6%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
No ingredient statement needed.
Allergen Info
Contains Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
