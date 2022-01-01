Kroger® Smoked Salmon Dip Perspective: front
Kroger® Smoked Salmon Dip Perspective: back
Kroger® Smoked Salmon Dip

7.5 ozUPC: 0001111098024
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (30 g)
Amount per serving
Calories90
% Daily value*
Total Fat7g8.97%
Saturated Fat2g10%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol15mg5%
Sodium230mg10%
Total Carbohydrate4g1.45%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar2g
Protein2g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Dressing (Soybean Oil, Egg Yolks, Water, Sugar, Distilled Vinegar, Modified Corn Starch, Salt, Mustard Flour, Dehydrated Onion, Spices, Dill, Xanthan & Guar Gum, Sodium Benzoate & Potassium Sorbate [To Preserve Freshness]), Cream Cheese (Pasteurized Milk & Cream, Cheese Culture, Salt, Stabilizers [Carob Bean, Xanthan & Guar Gums]), Smoked Salmon (Farmed Salmon, Salt, Brown Sugar, Color Added, Hardwood Smoked)

Contains Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Mustard and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

