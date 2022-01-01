Ingredients

Dressing (Soybean Oil, Egg Yolks, Water, Sugar, Distilled Vinegar, Modified Corn Starch, Salt, Mustard Flour, Dehydrated Onion, Spices, Dill, Xanthan & Guar Gum, Sodium Benzoate & Potassium Sorbate [To Preserve Freshness]), Cream Cheese (Pasteurized Milk & Cream, Cheese Culture, Salt, Stabilizers [Carob Bean, Xanthan & Guar Gums]), Smoked Salmon (Farmed Salmon, Salt, Brown Sugar, Color Added, Hardwood Smoked)

Allergen Info

Contains Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Mustard and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More