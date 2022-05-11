Hover to Zoom
Kroger® Smoked Sausage Cocktail Smokies
14 ozUPC: 0001111097545
Located in MEAT
- Great Source of Protein
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size6links (56 g)
Amount per serving
Calories180
% Daily value*
Total Fat15g23.08%
Saturated Fat5g25%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol35mg11.67%
Sodium610mg25.42%
Total Carbohydrate6g2%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar2g
Protein6g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0.36mg2%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Pork, Water, Corn Syrup, Beef, Contains 2% or Less of: Flavorings, Modified Food Starch, Salt, Sodium Lactate, Potassium Lactate, Dextrose, Sodium Phosphates, Sodium Diacetate, Sodium Erythorbate, Sodium Nitrite, Extractives of Paprika
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More