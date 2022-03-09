Kroger® Smoked Serrano Hot Street Taco Sauce
Product Details
Use as a marinade, a taco drizzle, or simmer in a skillet with some meat, and you are on your way to yummytown. Watch out, this one is hot!
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Soybean or Canola Oil, Water, Cane Sugar, Jalapeno Puree (Red Jalapeno Peppers, Salt, Acetic Acid), Tomato Paste, Distilled Vinegar, Egg Yolk (Egg Yolks, Sugar), Smoked Serrano Pepper Powder, Sea Salt, Lime Juice Concentrate, Dehydrated Garlic, Natural Flavor, Onion Powder, Chipotle Pepper Powder, Xanthan Gum, Mixed Tocopherols Added To Protect Flavor.
Allergen Info
Contains Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
