Kroger® Smoked Serrano Hot Street Taco Sauce

8 ozUPC: 0001111008106
Use as a marinade, a taco drizzle, or simmer in a skillet with some meat, and you are on your way to yummytown. Watch out, this one is hot!

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (36 g)
Amount per serving
Calories130
% Daily value*
Total Fat11g14.1%
Saturated Fat1.5g7.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol10mg3.33%
Sodium450mg19.57%
Total Carbohydrate8g2.91%
Sugar7g
Protein1g
Iron0.3mg2%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Soybean or Canola Oil, Water, Cane Sugar, Jalapeno Puree (Red Jalapeno Peppers, Salt, Acetic Acid), Tomato Paste, Distilled Vinegar, Egg Yolk (Egg Yolks, Sugar), Smoked Serrano Pepper Powder, Sea Salt, Lime Juice Concentrate, Dehydrated Garlic, Natural Flavor, Onion Powder, Chipotle Pepper Powder, Xanthan Gum, Mixed Tocopherols Added To Protect Flavor.

Allergen Info
Contains Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More