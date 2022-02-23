Ingredients

Whole wheat flour, enriched flour (wheat flour, malted barley, niacin, reduced iron, thiamine mononitrate, riboflavin, folic acid), water, sugar, yeast. Contains 2% or less of: molasses, soybean oil, wheat gluten, salt, sodium stearoyl lactylate, ammonium sulfate, calcium sulfate, ascorbic acid, enzymes, calcium propionate (preservative).CONTAINS: WHEAT.

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

