Kroger® Soft Wheat Sandwich Bread

20 ozUPC: 0001111008478
Product Details

Kroger Brand Makes Every Day Delicious™

Variety and great taste, that’s how we help you delight your family every day. And you’ll feel good about serving up smiles with delicious, quality ingredients. Kroger® Brand products: here to help you with what really matters.

  • No high fructose corn syrup

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
13.0 About servings per container
Serving size2 slices (42g)
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g2%
Saturated Fat0.5g1%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium230mg10%
Total Carbohydrate23g8%
Dietary Fiber2g6%
Sugar2g
Protein4g
Calcium40mg4%
Iron1.7mg10%
Potassium70mg2%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Whole wheat flour, enriched flour (wheat flour, malted barley, niacin, reduced iron, thiamine mononitrate, riboflavin, folic acid), water, sugar, yeast. Contains 2% or less of: molasses, soybean oil, wheat gluten, salt, sodium stearoyl lactylate, ammonium sulfate, calcium sulfate, ascorbic acid, enzymes, calcium propionate (preservative).CONTAINS: WHEAT.

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
