Your Beauty Guru

Sit back, relax and enjoy a moment to yourself with the soothing comfort of eucalyptus scented Epsom salts. Add some to your warm bath to melt away the stresses of the day.

Kroger Wants You to Take Time for You!

Feeling refreshed and confident is all we want for you. Kroger brand is here to help you focus on yourself so that you can always feel your best.