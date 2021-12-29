Kroger® Sour Cream & Onion Flavored Potato Chips Perspective: front
Kroger® Sour Cream & Onion Flavored Potato Chips Perspective: back
Kroger® Sour Cream & Onion Flavored Potato Chips

7.75 ozUPC: 0001111008882
Behold the Bold

Some tastes just go together—like the classic combination of a dollop of sour cream topped with a touch of onion. Creamy and zesty, these crowd-pleasing potato chips are sure to be a big hit at any gathering. So dive in. The boldness is beckoning.

  • Gluten Free

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1oz (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories150
% Daily value*
Total Fat9g11.54%
Saturated Fat2g10%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium260mg11.3%
Total Carbohydrate15g5.45%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar1g
Protein2g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0.3mg2%
Potassium350mg8%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Potatoes, Vegetable Oil (Corn, Cottonseed, or Canola Oil), Seasoning (Whey, Nonfat Milk, Dextrose, Salt, Onion Powder, Sour Cream [Cream, Cultures, Lactic Acid], Modified Corn Starch, Sugar, Natural Flavors [Including Sour Cream and Blue Cheese Flavors], Citric Acid, Spice, Sodium Caseinate, Lactic Acid, Disodium Inosinate and Disodium Guanylate, Guar Gum, Torula Yeast), Salt.

Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
