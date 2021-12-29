Kroger® Sour Cream & Onion Flavored Potato Chips
Product Details
Behold the Bold
Some tastes just go together—like the classic combination of a dollop of sour cream topped with a touch of onion. Creamy and zesty, these crowd-pleasing potato chips are sure to be a big hit at any gathering. So dive in. The boldness is beckoning.
- Gluten Free
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Potatoes, Vegetable Oil (Corn, Cottonseed, or Canola Oil), Seasoning (Whey, Nonfat Milk, Dextrose, Salt, Onion Powder, Sour Cream [Cream, Cultures, Lactic Acid], Modified Corn Starch, Sugar, Natural Flavors [Including Sour Cream and Blue Cheese Flavors], Citric Acid, Spice, Sodium Caseinate, Lactic Acid, Disodium Inosinate and Disodium Guanylate, Guar Gum, Torula Yeast), Salt.
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.