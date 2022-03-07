Kroger® Sourdough English Muffins Perspective: front
Kroger® Sourdough English Muffins Perspective: back
Kroger® Sourdough English Muffins Perspective: left
Kroger® Sourdough English Muffins Perspective: right
Kroger® Sourdough English Muffins Perspective: top
Kroger® Sourdough English Muffins Perspective: bottom
Kroger® Sourdough English Muffins

6 ct / 12 ozUPC: 0001111002530
Located in AISLE 23

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1muffin (57 g)
Amount per serving
Calories130
% Daily value*
Total Fat0.5g0.64%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium400mg17.39%
Total Carbohydrate27g9.82%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar1g
Protein5g
Calcium150mg10%
Iron1.8mg10%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Enriched Flour (Wheat Flour, Barley Malt, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Water, Yeast.Contains 2% or Less of the Following: Sugar, Baking Powder (Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Baking Soda, Corn Starch, Monocalcium Phosphate), Distilled Vinegar, Corn Flour, Salt, Wheat Gluten, Sorbic Acid and Calcium Propionate (To Retard Spoilage), Corn Meal, Yeast Nutrients (Calcium Sulfate, Ammonium Chloride), Fumaric Acid, Soybean Oil

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.