Ingredients

Enriched Flour (Wheat Flour, Barley Malt, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Water, Yeast.Contains 2% or Less of the Following: Sugar, Baking Powder (Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Baking Soda, Corn Starch, Monocalcium Phosphate), Distilled Vinegar, Corn Flour, Salt, Wheat Gluten, Sorbic Acid and Calcium Propionate (To Retard Spoilage), Corn Meal, Yeast Nutrients (Calcium Sulfate, Ammonium Chloride), Fumaric Acid, Soybean Oil

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

