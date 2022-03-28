Kroger® Southern Crab Dip Perspective: front
Kroger® Southern Crab Dip Perspective: back
Kroger® Southern Crab Dip

7.5 ozUPC: 0001111098026
Located in SEAFOOD

Product Details

A crabmeat dip made from Pacific Pollock combined with a tart mayonnaise and cream cheese dressing, with a peppery seasoning blend similar to Cajun flavorings.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (30 g)
Amount per serving
Calories90
% Daily value*
Total Fat7g8.97%
Saturated Fat2g10%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol15mg5%
Sodium200mg8.7%
Total Carbohydrate5g1.82%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar2g
Protein1g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Dressing (Soybean Oil, Water, Egg Yolks, Sugar, Distilled Vinegar, Modified Corn Starch, Salt, Mustard Flour, Dehydrated Onion, Brown Sugar, Dehydrated Garlic, Spices, Xanthan & Guar Gum, Potassium Sorbate & Sodium Benzoate [To Preserve Freshness]), Seafood Blend (Pollock, Water, Wheat Starch, Rice Wine [Water, Sugar, Alcohol, Rice, Salt], Sugar, Egg White, Modified Tapioca Starch, Crab, Natural Crab Flavor, Salt, Color Added), Neufchatel Cheese (Pasteurized Milk, Cream, Skim Milk, Cheese Culture, Salt, Stabilizers [Carob Bean and/or Xanthan and/or Guar Gum])

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Shellfish,Mustard and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
