Ingredients

Dressing (Soybean Oil, Water, Egg Yolks, Sugar, Distilled Vinegar, Modified Corn Starch, Salt, Mustard Flour, Dehydrated Onion, Brown Sugar, Dehydrated Garlic, Spices, Xanthan & Guar Gum, Potassium Sorbate & Sodium Benzoate [To Preserve Freshness]), Seafood Blend (Pollock, Water, Wheat Starch, Rice Wine [Water, Sugar, Alcohol, Rice, Salt], Sugar, Egg White, Modified Tapioca Starch, Crab, Natural Crab Flavor, Salt, Color Added), Neufchatel Cheese (Pasteurized Milk, Cream, Skim Milk, Cheese Culture, Salt, Stabilizers [Carob Bean and/or Xanthan and/or Guar Gum])

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Shellfish,Mustard and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

