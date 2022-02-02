Hover to Zoom
Kroger® Southern Style Hash Browns
32 ozUPC: 0001111087582
Product Details
You'll feel good about serving up Kroger® Southern Style Hash Browns that are made from Grade A 100% real diced potatoes.
- Cholesterol Free
- 0 Grams of Trans Fat Per Serving
Nutritional Information
Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.667cup (84 g)
Amount per serving
Calories70
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0g
Monounsaturated Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium30mg1.3%
Total Carbohydrate16g5.82%
Dietary Fiber2g7.14%
Sugar1g
Protein2g
Calcium10mg0%
Iron0.4mg2%
Potassium280mg6%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Potatoes, Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate (To Promote Color Retention), Dextrose.
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More