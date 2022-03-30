Kroger® Southern Style Potato Salad Perspective: front
Kroger® Southern Style Potato Salad
Kroger® Southern Style Potato Salad
Kroger® Southern Style Potato Salad

48 ozUPC: 0001111003194
Located in DELI/BAKE

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.667cup (140 g)
Amount per serving
Calories250
% Daily value*
Total Fat14g17.95%
Saturated Fat2g10%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol10mg3.33%
Sodium560mg24.35%
Total Carbohydrate30g10.91%
Dietary Fiber2g7.14%
Sugar10g
Protein2g
Calcium10mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium430mg10%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Potatoes, Mayonnaise (Soybean Oil, Distilled Vinegar, Egg Yolk, Water, Salt, Natural Flavor), Sugar, Pickle Relish (Cucumbers, Sugar, Salt, Xanthan Gum, Alum, Natural Flavors, Polysorbate 80, Turmeric [For Color]).Contains Less Than 2% of the Following: Bell Pepper, Celery, Carrot, Onion, Salt, Wheat Germ, Distilled Vinegar, Lactic Acid, Citric Acid, Ascorbic Acid, Sodium Ascorbate, Ascorbyl Palmitate, Xanthan Gum, Spice, Beta Carotene (For Color), Sodium Lactate, Potassium Sorbate and Sodium Benzoate (Preservatives)

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
