Kroger Soy Sauce
32 fl ozUPC: 0001111009816
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
63.0 About servings per container
Serving size1 Tbsp (15 mL)
Amount per serving
Calories10
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium1340mg58%
Total Carbohydrate2g1%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar1g
Protein1g
Calcium20mg2%
Iron0.2mg2%
Potassium100mg2%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Water, hydrolyzed soy protein, salt, dextrose, caramel color. CONTAINS: SOY.
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives. Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.