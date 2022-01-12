Hover to Zoom
Kroger® Spicy Dill Pickle Potato Chips
7.75 ozUPC: 0001111009635
Product Details
Some tastes just go together — like dill pickles with a little bit of heat. Tangy with a bit of spice, these crowd-pleasing potato chips are sure to be a big hit at any gathering. So dive in.
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1oz (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories150
% Daily value*
Total Fat9g11.54%
Saturated Fat2g10%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium190mg8.26%
Total Carbohydrate16g5.82%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar1g
Protein1g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0.4mg2%
Potassium320mg6%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Potatoes, Vegetable Oil (Corn, Cottonseed, or Canola Oil), Seasoning (Sugar, Dextrose, Corn Maltodextrin, Garlic Powder, Spice, Salt, Modified Corn Starch, Natural Flavor), Salt.
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
