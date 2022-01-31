Hover to Zoom
Kroger® Spreadable Butter with Olive Oil & Sea Salt
15 ozUPC: 0001111090593
Nutritional Information
Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tbsp (14 g)
Amount per serving
Calories80
% Daily value*
Total Fat9g11.54%
Saturated Fat3g15%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol10mg3.33%
Sodium90mg3.91%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Pasteurized Cream, Olive Oil, Sea Salt
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More