Nutrition Facts

servings per container

Serving size 1tbsp (14 g)

Amount per serving

Calories 80

% Daily value*

Total Fat 9g 11.54% Saturated Fat 3g 15% Trans Fat 0g

Cholesterol 10mg 3.33%

Sodium 90mg 3.91%

Total Carbohydrate 0g 0% Dietary Fiber 0g 0% Sugar 0g

Protein 0g

Calcium 0mg 0%

Iron 0mg 0%

Vitamin D 0Number of International Units 0%