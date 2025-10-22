Hover to Zoom
Kroger Sriracha Sauce
17 ozUPC: 0001111087588
Located in AISLE 7
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tsp (5 g)
Amount per serving
Calories5
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium130mg5.65%
Total Carbohydrate1g0.36%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar1g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Chili Peppers, Garlic, Sugar, Salt, Vinegar, Potassium Sorbate and Sodium Metabisulfite (Preservatives)
Allergen Info
Contains Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.