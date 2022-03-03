Kroger® Stir-Fry Starters Vegetables with Noodles
Product Details
Stir-fry like a pro with the help of our already cut and assembled frozen vegetables. Your family will love the combination of fresh, exciting flavors, and you'll be amazed at how easy it is to provide wholesome, delicious meals that also feed your creative side!
- Good source of vitamin C
- Low fat
- Very low sodium
- Vegetarian
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Spaghettini Pasta - Cooked Enriched Egg Noodle Product (Wheat Flour [Niacin, Ferrous Sulfate, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid], Water, Egg), Broccoli, Carrots, Celery, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Onions, Red Peppers.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More