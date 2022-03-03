Kroger® Stir-Fry Starters Vegetables with Noodles Perspective: front
Kroger® Stir-Fry Starters Vegetables with Noodles Perspective: left
Kroger® Stir-Fry Starters Vegetables with Noodles Perspective: right
Kroger® Stir-Fry Starters Vegetables with Noodles

12 ozUPC: 0001111089776
Stir-fry like a pro with the help of our already cut and assembled frozen vegetables. Your family will love the combination of fresh, exciting flavors, and you'll be amazed at how easy it is to provide wholesome, delicious meals that also feed your creative side!

  • Good source of vitamin C
  • Low fat
  • Very low sodium
  • Vegetarian

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.25cup (87 g)
Amount per serving
Calories60
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium25mg1.09%
Total Carbohydrate12g4.36%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar1g
Protein2g
Calcium10mg0%
Iron0.4mg2%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Spaghettini Pasta - Cooked Enriched Egg Noodle Product (Wheat Flour [Niacin, Ferrous Sulfate, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid], Water, Egg), Broccoli, Carrots, Celery, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Onions, Red Peppers.

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products.

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.