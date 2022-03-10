Hover to Zoom
Kroger® Strawberry Applesauce Cups
6 ct / 4 ozUPC: 0001111089919
Nutritional Information
Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1unit (113 g)
Amount per serving
Calories80
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate22g8%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar19g
Protein0g
Calcium10mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium80mg2%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Apples, Water, Sugar, Strawberry Puree Concentrate, Natural Strawberry Flavor, Red 40, Ascorbic Acid (To Maintain Color).
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
