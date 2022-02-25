Kroger® Strawberry Cheesecake Dessert Mix Perspective: front
Kroger® Strawberry Cheesecake Dessert Mix Perspective: back
Kroger® Strawberry Cheesecake Dessert Mix Perspective: left
Kroger® Strawberry Cheesecake Dessert Mix Perspective: right
Kroger® Strawberry Cheesecake Dessert Mix Perspective: bottom
Kroger® Strawberry Cheesecake Dessert Mix

19.6 ozUPC: 0001111079056
Located in AISLE 9

Product Details

  • Prepare in 15 Minutes
  • Just Add Margarine, Milk & Sugar
  • Dessert Mix with Graham Cracker Crust
  • Per 1/8 Package: 210 Calories, 2.5g Sat Fat, 270mg Sodium, 29g Sugars
  • 8 Servings

Includes:

  • Real Strawberry Topping
  • Filling Mix
  • Graham Cracker Crumbs

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.125package (70 g)
Amount per serving
Calories200
% Daily value*
Total Fat3.5g4.49%
Saturated Fat2.5g12.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol5mg1.67%
Sodium270mg11.74%
Total Carbohydrate40g14.55%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar29g
Protein3g
Calcium80mg6%
Iron0.6mg4%
Potassium140mg2%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Strawberry Topping: Strawberries, Corn Syrup, Water, Sugar, Modified Tapioca Starch, Pectin, Sodium Benzoate (Preservative), Calcium Chloride, Citric Acid, Red 40. Filling: Sugar, Baker's Cheese (Nonfat Milk, Lactic Acid, Cultures), Dextrose, Palm Kernel Oil, Modified Tapioca Starch, Modified Corn Starch, Sodium Caseinate. Contains 2% or Less of Each of the Following: Emulsifier (Propylene Glycol Monoesters, Acetylated Monoglycerides, Mono and Diglycerides), Corn Syrup Solids, Tetrasodium Pyrophosphate, Disodium Phosphate, Artificial Flavor, Salt, Wheat Starch, Yellow 5, Yellow 6. Crust: Enriched Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Riboflavin, Thiamine Mononitrate, Folic Acid), Sugar, Whole Wheat Flour, Palm Oil, High Fructose Corn Syrup, Brown Sugar, Honey, Sodium Bicarbonate, Molasses, Salt, Malt Syrup (Malted Barley, Corn), Artificial Flavor

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

