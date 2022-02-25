Ingredients

Strawberry Topping: Strawberries, Corn Syrup, Water, Sugar, Modified Tapioca Starch, Pectin, Sodium Benzoate (Preservative), Calcium Chloride, Citric Acid, Red 40. Filling: Sugar, Baker's Cheese (Nonfat Milk, Lactic Acid, Cultures), Dextrose, Palm Kernel Oil, Modified Tapioca Starch, Modified Corn Starch, Sodium Caseinate. Contains 2% or Less of Each of the Following: Emulsifier (Propylene Glycol Monoesters, Acetylated Monoglycerides, Mono and Diglycerides), Corn Syrup Solids, Tetrasodium Pyrophosphate, Disodium Phosphate, Artificial Flavor, Salt, Wheat Starch, Yellow 5, Yellow 6. Crust: Enriched Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Riboflavin, Thiamine Mononitrate, Folic Acid), Sugar, Whole Wheat Flour, Palm Oil, High Fructose Corn Syrup, Brown Sugar, Honey, Sodium Bicarbonate, Molasses, Salt, Malt Syrup (Malted Barley, Corn), Artificial Flavor

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More