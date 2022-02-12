Ingredients

Cultured Pasteurized Lowfat Grade A Milk, Sugar, Casein, Whey Protein, Strawberry Puree Concentrate, Native Starch (Tapioca, Corn), Kosher Gelatin, Pectin, Fruit and Vegetable Juice Concentrate (Color), Natural Flavor, Locust Bean Gum, Vitamin A Acetate, Vitamin D3, Tricalcium Phosphate

Allergen Info

Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More