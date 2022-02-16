Ingredients

Modified Corn Starch , Tapioca Maltodextrin* , Natural And Artificial Flavor , Disodium Phosphate , Tetrasodium Pyrophosphate , Nonfat Milk* , Contains 2% Or Less Of : Caramel Color , Salt , Titanium Dioxide , Cellulose Gum , Aspartame , Mono-and Diglycerides , Soy Lecithin , Xanthan Gum , Maltol , Acesulfame Potassium , Yellow 6 , Yellow 5 .

Allergen Info

Contains Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

