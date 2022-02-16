Hover to Zoom
Kroger Sugar Free Butterscotch Instant Pudding Mix
1.34 ozUPC: 0001111004561
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
4.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories25
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium240mg10%
Total Carbohydrate8g3%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium0mg
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Modified Corn Starch , Tapioca Maltodextrin* , Natural And Artificial Flavor , Disodium Phosphate , Tetrasodium Pyrophosphate , Nonfat Milk* , Contains 2% Or Less Of : Caramel Color , Salt , Titanium Dioxide , Cellulose Gum , Aspartame , Mono-and Diglycerides , Soy Lecithin , Xanthan Gum , Maltol , Acesulfame Potassium , Yellow 6 , Yellow 5 .
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.
