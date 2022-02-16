Ingredients

Modified Corn Starch , Cocoa Processed with Alkali , Tapioca Maltodextrin , * , Nonfat Milk , * , Disodium Phosphate , Tetrasodium Pyrophosphate , Natural And Artificial Flavor , Contains 2% Or Less Of : Cellulose Gum , Maltol , Salt , Sunflower Lecithin , Mono- and Diglycerides , Soy Lecithin , Xanthan Gum , Aspartame , Titanium Dioxide ( Color ) , Red 40 , Yellow 5 , Blue 1 , Acesulfame Potassium , Yellow 6 .

Allergen Info

Contains Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

