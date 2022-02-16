Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.
Kroger® Sugar Free Chocolate Pudding & Pie Filling
1.5 ozUPC: 0001111004558
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 9
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories70
% Daily value*
Total Fat0.5g1%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol5mg2%
Sodium300mg13%
Total Carbohydrate13g5%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar7g
Protein5g
Calcium160mg10%
Iron0.8mg4%
Potassium280mg6%
Vitamin D1.4International Unit8%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Modified Corn Starch , Cocoa Processed with Alkali , Tapioca Maltodextrin , * , Nonfat Milk , * , Disodium Phosphate , Tetrasodium Pyrophosphate , Natural And Artificial Flavor , Contains 2% Or Less Of : Cellulose Gum , Maltol , Salt , Sunflower Lecithin , Mono- and Diglycerides , Soy Lecithin , Xanthan Gum , Aspartame , Titanium Dioxide ( Color ) , Red 40 , Yellow 5 , Blue 1 , Acesulfame Potassium , Yellow 6 .
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More