Kroger® Sugar Free Raspberry Gelatin Dessert Mix Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Kroger® Sugar Free Raspberry Gelatin Dessert Mix Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Kroger® Sugar Free Raspberry Gelatin Dessert Mix Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Kroger® Sugar Free Raspberry Gelatin Dessert Mix Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Kroger® Sugar Free Raspberry Gelatin Dessert Mix Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Kroger® Sugar Free Raspberry Gelatin Dessert Mix Perspective: bottom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 6 is selected.

Kroger® Sugar Free Raspberry Gelatin Dessert Mix

0.37 ozUPC: 0001111009465
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 9

Nutritional Information

Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.25package (2 g)
Amount per serving
Calories5
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium50mg2.17%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein1g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Gelatin, Adipic Acid (For Tartness), Disodium Phosphate, Maltodextrin, Fumaric Acid (For Tartness), Contains 2% or Less of Aspartame* (Sweetener), Red 40, Acesulfame Potassium (Sweetener), Salt, Artificial Flavoring, Benzyl Alcohol, Propylene Glycol, Triethyl Citrate, Caramel Color, Lactic Acid, Blue 1.

Allergen Info
Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More