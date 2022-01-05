Ingredients

Gelatin, Maltodextrin, Adipic Acid (For Tartness), Potassium Citrate (Controls Acidity), Asparatame* (Sweetener), Contains 2% or Less of Sodium Citrate (Controls Acidity), Red 40, Salt, Natural and Artificial Flavoring, Modified Corn Starch, Benzyl Alcohol, Triethyl Citrate, Dimethylpolysiloxane (Prevents Foam).*Phenylketonurics: Contains Phenylalanine.

Allergen Info

Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More