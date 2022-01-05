Hover to Zoom
Kroger® Sugar Free Strawberry Gelatin Dessert Mix
0.44 ozUPC: 0001111009474
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.25package (3 g)
Amount per serving
Calories10
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium20mg0.87%
Total Carbohydrate1g0.36%
Sugar0g
Protein1g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Gelatin, Maltodextrin, Adipic Acid (For Tartness), Potassium Citrate (Controls Acidity), Asparatame* (Sweetener), Contains 2% or Less of Sodium Citrate (Controls Acidity), Red 40, Salt, Natural and Artificial Flavoring, Modified Corn Starch, Benzyl Alcohol, Triethyl Citrate, Dimethylpolysiloxane (Prevents Foam).*Phenylketonurics: Contains Phenylalanine.
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More