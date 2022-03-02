Hover to Zoom
Kroger® Sweet Apples & Dark Chocolate Pretzels Snack Tray
2.75 ozUPC: 0001111022307
Purchase Options
Located in PRODUCE
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
1.0 About servings per container
Serving size1
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Total Fat2.5g7%
Saturated Fat1.5g
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg
Sodium130mg6%
Total Carbohydrate18g7%
Dietary Fiber2g6%
Sugar10g
Protein1g2%
Calcium40mg4%
Iron0.07mg4%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More