Apples, Calcium Ascorbate (A Blend of Calcium & Vitamin C To Maintain Freshness & Color), Pretzels (Unbleached Enriched Wheat Flour [Flour Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid], Malt, Salt, Soybean Oil), Cheddar Cheese (Pasteurized Milk, Cheese Culture, Salt, Enzymes, Annatto [Vegetable Color], Potato Starch and Powdered Cellulose [To Prevent Caking], Natamycin [A Natural Mold Inhibitor]).

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More