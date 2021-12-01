Kroger® Sweet Apples Pretzels & Cheddar Cheese Snack Tray Perspective: front
Kroger® Sweet Apples Pretzels & Cheddar Cheese Snack Tray Perspective: left
Kroger® Sweet Apples Pretzels & Cheddar Cheese Snack Tray

3 ozUPC: 0001111003119
Located in PRODUCE

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1package (71 g)
Amount per serving
Calories110
% Daily value*
Total Fat3g3.85%
Saturated Fat2g10%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol10mg3.33%
Sodium250mg10.87%
Total Carbohydrate16g5.82%
Dietary Fiber2g7.14%
Sugar5g
Protein3g
Calcium78mg6%
Iron0.36mg2%
Vitamin C72mg80%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Apples, Calcium Ascorbate (A Blend of Calcium & Vitamin C To Maintain Freshness & Color), Pretzels (Unbleached Enriched Wheat Flour [Flour Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid], Malt, Salt, Soybean Oil), Cheddar Cheese (Pasteurized Milk, Cheese Culture, Salt, Enzymes, Annatto [Vegetable Color], Potato Starch and Powdered Cellulose [To Prevent Caking], Natamycin [A Natural Mold Inhibitor]).

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
