Kroger® Sweet Baby Cauliflower
10 ozUPC: 0001111023661
Located in PRODUCE
There is something to be said for patience and tradition. From the seeds to the sower, from the harvest to your home, you can be certain that only the finest ingredients will become Kroger brand produce. Our vegetables are fresh and convenient—trimmed, pre-washed and ready to enjoy!
servings per container
Serving size5pieces (85 g)
Amount per serving
Calories20
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium10mg0.43%
Total Carbohydrate4g1.45%
Dietary Fiber2g7.14%
Sugar2g
Protein1g
Calcium25mg2%
Iron1mg6%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Cauliflower.
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.