Kroger® Sweet Chili Sauce
10 fl ozUPC: 0001111085196
- Thai Inspirations
- 60 Calories Per 2 Tbsp
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (30 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories70
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium310mg13.48%
Total Carbohydrate18g6.55%
Sugar17g
Protein0g
Iron0.1mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Water, Sugar Syrup, Sugar, Pickled Red Chili (Red Chili, Salt, Acetic Acid), Pickled Garlic (Garlic, Sugar, Salt, Acetic Acid), Acetic Acid, Salt, Modified Corn Starch, Xanthan Gum, Carboxymethyl Cellulose, Paprika Extract.
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.
