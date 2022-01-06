Kroger® Sweet & Mesquite BBQ Flavored Potato Chips Perspective: front
Kroger® Sweet & Mesquite BBQ Flavored Potato Chips Perspective: back
Kroger® Sweet & Mesquite BBQ Flavored Potato Chips Perspective: top
Kroger® Sweet & Mesquite BBQ Flavored Potato Chips

UPC: 0001111008883
Product Details

Behold the Bold

Some tastes just go together—like BBQ spices combined with a drizzle of molasses. Sweet and mesquite, these crowd-pleasing potato chips are sure to be a big hit at any gathering. So dive in. The boldness is beckoning.

  • Gluten Free

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1oz (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories150
% Daily value*
Total Fat9g11.54%
Saturated Fat2g10%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium210mg9.13%
Total Carbohydrate16g5.82%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar1g
Protein1g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0.4mg2%
Potassium330mg8%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Potatoes, Vegetable Oil (Corn, Cottonseed, or Canola Oil), Seasoning (Sugar, Corn Maltodextrin, Dextrose, Molasses, Salt, Onion Powder, Torula Yeast, Spices, Paprika Powder and Extractives [For Color], Garlic Powder, Corn Starch, Tomato Powder, Natural Flavor, Yeast Extract, Citric Acid, Natural Mesquite Smoke Flavor), Salt.

Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible