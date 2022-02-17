Ingredients

WATER, SOY SAUCE (WATER, WHEAT, SOYBEANS, SALT, SODIUM BENZOATE [AS PRESERVATIVE]), SUGAR, PEANUT BUTTER (PEANUTS, SUGAR, HYDROGENATED SOYBEAN OIL, SALT), TOASTED SESAME OIL, DISTILLED VINEGAR, SPICES, GINGER, GARLIC, RICE VINEGAR, DEHYDRATED GARLIC, LEMON JUICE CONCENTRATE, DEHYDRATED ONION, PEANUT OIL, XANTHAN GUM, NATURAL FLAVOUR, SODIUM BENZOATE (PRESERVATIVE).

Allergen Info

Contains Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.