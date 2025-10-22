Kroger® Thick & Chunky Mild Salsa Perspective: front
Kroger® Thick & Chunky Mild Salsa

16 ozUPC: 0001111002269
Located in AISLE 7

Product Details

Bring some thick and chunky salsa to the party! Great addition to any dinner table or party.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2 tbsp (30g)
Amount per serving
Calories15
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g
Saturated Fat0g
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg
Sodium55mg2%
Total Carbohydrate3g1%
Dietary Fiber1g
Sugar2g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Crushed Tomatoes (water, crushed tomato concentrate), Diced Tomatoes In Tomato Juice, Jalapeno Peppers, Onions, Vinegar, Dried Onion, Sugar, Salt, Dried Garlic, Natural Flavor.

Allergen Info
Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
