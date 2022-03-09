Kroger® Thousand Island Dressing Perspective: front
Kroger® Thousand Island Dressing Perspective: back
Kroger® Thousand Island Dressing Perspective: left
Kroger® Thousand Island Dressing Perspective: right
Kroger® Thousand Island Dressing Perspective: top
Kroger® Thousand Island Dressing Perspective: bottom
Kroger® Thousand Island Dressing

36 fl ozUPC: 0001111003262
  • No artificial flavors
  • Made with cage free eggs

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
36.0 About servings per container
Serving size2 Tbsp (30g)
Amount per serving
Calories90
% Daily value*
Total Fat8g10%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol10mg3%
Sodium260mg11%
Total Carbohydrate5g2%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar5g
Protein0g
Calcium10mg2%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium40mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Soybean Oil, Tomato Puree (Water, Tomato Paste Concentrate), Water, High Fructose Corn Syrup, Vinegar, Relish (Cucumbers, sugar, vinegar, salt, peppers, xanthan gum, alum, calcium chloride, spices, natural flavors, polysorbate 80), Egg Yolk, Salt, Contains 2% or less of: Modified Corn Starch, Dried Onion, Xanthan Gum, Artificial Color, Spice, Mustard Flour, Potassium Sorbate and Sodium Benzoate (Preservatives), Calcium Disodium EDTA (To protect flavor), Propylene Glycol Alginate. CONTAINS: EGG.

Allergen Info
Contains Eggs and Their Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

