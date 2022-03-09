Ingredients

Soybean Oil, Tomato Puree (Water, Tomato Paste Concentrate), Water, High Fructose Corn Syrup, Vinegar, Relish (Cucumbers, sugar, vinegar, salt, peppers, xanthan gum, alum, calcium chloride, spices, natural flavors, polysorbate 80), Egg Yolk, Salt, Contains 2% or less of: Modified Corn Starch, Dried Onion, Xanthan Gum, Artificial Color, Spice, Mustard Flour, Potassium Sorbate and Sodium Benzoate (Preservatives), Calcium Disodium EDTA (To protect flavor), Propylene Glycol Alginate. CONTAINS: EGG.

Allergen Info

Contains Eggs and Their Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More