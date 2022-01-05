Hover to Zoom
Kroger® Tikka Masala Sauce
13.5 ozUPC: 0001111088133
Product Details
- Indian Inspirations
- 160 Calories Per 1/2 Cup
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.5cup (118 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories160
% Daily value*
Total Fat12g15.38%
Saturated Fat7g35%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol35mg11.67%
Sodium590mg25.65%
Total Carbohydrate10g3.64%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar5g
Protein2g
Calcium20mg2%
Iron1mg6%
Potassium300mg6%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Water, Cream (Cream, Milk, Carrageenan, Mono- & Diglycerides, Cellulose, Polysorbate 80), Onions, Tomato Paste, Butter, Garlic, Ginger, Salt, Spices, Canola Oil, Sugar, Modified Corn Starch, Green Bell Peppers, Citric Acid, Cilantro, Distilled Vinegar, Sodium Benzoate (Preservative), Spice Extracts, Disodium EDTA (To Protect Flavor).
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
