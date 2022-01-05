Ingredients

Water, Cream (Cream, Milk, Carrageenan, Mono- & Diglycerides, Cellulose, Polysorbate 80), Onions, Tomato Paste, Butter, Garlic, Ginger, Salt, Spices, Canola Oil, Sugar, Modified Corn Starch, Green Bell Peppers, Citric Acid, Cilantro, Distilled Vinegar, Sodium Benzoate (Preservative), Spice Extracts, Disodium EDTA (To Protect Flavor).

Allergen Info

Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More