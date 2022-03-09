Kroger® Tomato + Basil Pasta Sauce Perspective: front
Kroger® Tomato + Basil Pasta Sauce Perspective: left
Kroger® Tomato + Basil Pasta Sauce Perspective: right
Kroger® Tomato + Basil Pasta Sauce

43 ozUPC: 0001111002810
Product Details

Each 1/2 cup serving of pasta sauce provides the equivalent of 1/2 cup of vegetables.

  • Quality guarantee
  • Deliciously thick & rich

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
9.0 About servings per container
Serving size1/2 cup (128g)
Amount per serving
Calories90
% Daily value*
Total Fat2g3%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium580mg25%
Total Carbohydrate17g6%
Dietary Fiber3g11%
Sugar10g
Protein3g
Calcium30mg2%
Iron1mg6%
Potassium750mg15%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Tomato puree (water, tomato paste), Tomatoes, Sugar, Soybean Oil, Salt, Dried Onions, Dried Garlic, Spices, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Romano Cheese (Cultured Part-Skim Milk, Salt, Enzymes). CONTAINS: MILK.

Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.