Kroger® Tomato + Basil Pasta Sauce
Product Details
Each 1/2 cup serving of pasta sauce provides the equivalent of 1/2 cup of vegetables.
- Quality guarantee
- Deliciously thick & rich
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Tomato puree (water, tomato paste), Tomatoes, Sugar, Soybean Oil, Salt, Dried Onions, Dried Garlic, Spices, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Romano Cheese (Cultured Part-Skim Milk, Salt, Enzymes). CONTAINS: MILK.
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More