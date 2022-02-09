Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.
Kroger® Tomato Condensed Soup
26 ozUPC: 0001111004510
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 8
Product Details
Kroger® Classic Tomato Soup
Nutritional Information
Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.5cup (125 g)
Amount per serving
Calories90
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium480mg20.87%
Total Carbohydrate20g7.27%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar12g
Protein2g
Calcium20mg2%
Iron0.6mg4%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Tomato Puree (Water, Tomato Paste), Water, Sugar, Wheat Flour, Contains Less Than 2% of: Salt, Modified Corn Starch, Potassium Chloride, Sea Salt, Citric Acid, Ascorbic Acid, Natural Flavoring.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More