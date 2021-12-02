Hover to Zoom
Kroger® Tortilla Cupz Chips
9.75 ozUPC: 0001111080712
Product Details
By delivering the sought-after crunch of stone ground corn with a sprinkling of salt, these chips have gained legendary status. THEY'RE SURE TO MAKE YOUR "MOST WANTED" LIST.
- Made With Stone Ground Corn
- Great For Dipping
- 0g Trans Fat Per Serving
- Per 1 Oz: 140 Calories - 1g Sat Fat - 110mg Sodium - 0g Sugars
- Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1oz (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat7g8.97%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat4g
Monounsaturated Fat2g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium110mg4.78%
Total Carbohydrate18g6.55%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar0g
Protein2g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0.5mg2%
Potassium0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Stone Ground White Corn, Vegetable Oil (Contains One of More of the Following: Corn, Sunflower, Safflower, or Canola Oil), Salt
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible