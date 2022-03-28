Kroger® Traditional Crab Dip Perspective: front
Kroger® Traditional Crab Dip
Kroger® Traditional Crab Dip
Kroger® Traditional Crab Dip
Kroger® Traditional Crab Dip
Kroger® Traditional Crab Dip

7.5 ozUPC: 0001111098013
Located in SEAFOOD

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (30 g)
Amount per serving
Calories70
% Daily value*
Total Fat6g7.69%
Saturated Fat2g10%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol15mg5%
Sodium140mg6.09%
Total Carbohydrate4g1.45%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar1g
Protein2g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Seafood Blend (Pollock, Water, Wheat Starch, Rice Wine [Water, Sugar, Alcohol, Rice, Salt], Sugar, Egg White, Modified Tapioca Starch, Crab, Natural Crab Flavor, Salt, Color Added), Dressing (Soybean Oil, Water, Egg Yolks, Sugar, Modified Corn & Wheat Starch, Salt, Mustard Flour, Dehydrated Garlic, Dehydrated Onion, Spices, Spice Extractives, Cultured Cream, Sodium Phosphate, Carrageenan, Xanthan & Guar Gum, Potassium Sorbate & Sodium Benzoate [To Preserve Freshness]), Neufchatel Cheese (Pasteurized Milk, Cream, Skim Milk, Cheese Culture, Salt, Stabilizers [Carob Bean and/or Xanthan and/or Guar Gum])

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Shellfish,Mustard and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

