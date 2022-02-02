Hover to Zoom
Kroger® Traditional Favorites Brussels Sprouts
12 ozUPC: 0001111089725
Product Details
We know you love foods that are easy to prepare, are nutritious for your family, and taste simply delicious. So we've taken great care in picking and freezing our vegetables when they are perfectly ripened and at the peak of freshness, sealing in both flavor and nutrients. They're sure to be favorites for generations to come.
- High or excellent source of vitamin C
- Low calorie
- Fat free
- Very low sodium
- Cholesterol free
- Natural
- Vegetarian and vegan
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size4sprouts (85 g)
Amount per serving
Calories35
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium10mg0.43%
Total Carbohydrate7g2.55%
Dietary Fiber3g10.71%
Sugar2g
Protein3g
Calcium20mg2%
Iron0.8mg4%
Potassium310mg6%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Brussels Sprouts.
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
