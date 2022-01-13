Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.
Kroger® Traditional Hot Salsa
16 ozUPC: 0001111066761
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 7
Product Details
- Per 2 Tbsp: 10 Calories, 0g Sat Fat, 230mg Sodium, 1g Sugars
Nutritional Information
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
15.0 About servings per container
Serving size2 tbsp (31g)
Amount per serving
Calories10
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium230mg10%
Total Carbohydrate3g
Dietary Fiber1g
Sugar1g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Crushed Tomatoes (water, crushed tomato concentrate), Diced Tomatoes In Tomato Juice, Jalapeno Peppers, Onions, Vinegar, Salt, Dried Onion, Dried Garlic, Natural Flavor.
Allergen Info
Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More